Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service about to drop life raft. Coast Guard Yeppoon
Three vessels rescued off Cap Coast during rescue exercises

Steph Allen
19th Nov 2018 2:11 PM
COAST Guard Yeppoon was put through its paces last week during two joint exercises with the Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

Three vessels were also assisted after engine break downs off the coast.

On Tuesday morning, Coast Guard Yeppoon assisted Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service with crew training off Wreck Point with the use of Gormans Removals Rescue.

During the training a number of tasks were undertaken including searching for a distress beacon which had been deposited on Yeppoon Main Beach by the Coast Guard.

The helicopter detected the signal and found the device and directed the Coast Guard vessel to the location.

A life raft drop by the helicopter and retrieval was also undertaken, as well as a hi-line transfer of a rescue person from a helicopter to a Coast Guard vessel.

The crews also undertook the rescue of a person from a helicopter into water and a retrieval by helicopter as well as a grappling hook lowered from a helicopter to retrieve a life buoy from the water.

The exercise was successful despite the rough conditions and 20 knot winds.

On Wednesday the helicopter searched for a distress deacon on land near Baralaba, which postponed the planned water exercise until the Friday.

Before the Friday exercise the Coast Guard received a call from a six-metre power boat with four passengers that had broken down two nautical miles north-west of Peak Island.

Marine Assist Rescue left Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 9.05am, took the boat in town at 11.05am and returned to the harbour at 2.05pm.

At 5.30am Saturday, a call was received from a Marine Assist contributor in a five-metre power boat with four passengers, which broke down 30 minutes after leaving the harbour.

The vessel was located 500m east of Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

Marine Assist Rescue left the harbour at 6am and returned with the boat at 6.30am.

Just after noon on Sunday, a request for assistance was received from a 10m riviera with four passengers on board.

The vessel had broken down near Great Keppel Island's lighthouse.

Gormans Removals Rescue left Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 12.30pm, took the boat in tow at 1.30pm and arrived back at harbour at 4pm after a slow tow at eight knots.

