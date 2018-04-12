Menu
Police are appealing for Sarah Lindsay to make contact with them.
Critical Alert

Three weeks on and CQ woman still missing without a trace

Amber Hooker
by
12th Apr 2018 11:09 AM

A WOMAN who disappeared from a remote Central Queensland camp ground remains missing nearly three weeks on.

Police are still searching from Sarah Lindsay, 36, reported missing from Rewan since 2pm on March 24, along with two kelpie-cross puppies in her company.

Sarah was last seen at a camp site at Bularoo Creek, near the Canarvon Highway between Injune and Rolleston, and later identified as present at a hotel in Rolleston (8.30pm) andat a store in Bauhinia on March 25.

Police this morning confirmed Sarah had not been located, and no sightings reported.

 

Police are appealing for Sarah Lindsay to make contact with them.

Police believe she may have hitchhiked from Bauhinia in a red Pajero or similar vehicle, and was heading to Rockhampton.

Sarah is described as Caucasian, blonde hair with red highlights, and was last seen wearing black pyjama pants with a grey tartan pattern and no shoes.

One of the kelpies is tan coloured, the other black.

If anyone sees Sarah or knows of her whereabouts, then they are encouraged to contact Police.

Contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide infromation online 24 hours a day.

Report anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

