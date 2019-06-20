Menu
Crime

Three witnesses and CCTV evidence for alleged DV attack

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
20th Jun 2019 4:19 PM
A MAN on parole for repeat domestic violence offences and alleged to have committed more in Rockhampton yesterday has been denied bail.

Defence lawyer Laura Townsend said three witnesses unknown to her client told police they witnessed two indigenous people during the alleged offending.

She said her client claims nothing happened between himself and his partner despite both found in the vicinity by police a short time after the alleged offence.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said the allegations included witnesses seeing a male kicking a woman in the chest and head after a fight that left her on the ground.

He said one of the witnesses went to her aid to help her up from the ground.

The court heard they walked away right after this.

Mr Clarke said there was CCTV footage showing the defendant and the alleged victim in the offence location in Bolsover St.

"It seems to me it's a very strong case,” he said.

The matter was adjourned until July 31 and the defendant remanded in custody.

