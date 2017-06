POLICE have reunited a wandering three-year-old with her family after she was found walking down a North Rockhampton road.

Officers were flagged down by a number concerned citizens after the toddler was seen on Boundary Rd, Parkhurst about 3.30pm.

She was quickly reunited with her relieved mother.

This followed earlier concerns for the safety of two children aged about seven who were seen cycling down the side of the Bruce Hwy near Glendale.