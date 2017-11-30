Three young people hurt in car accident north of Rocky

UPDATE 3.30pm: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service attended to three patients involved in a single vehicle accident on Belmont Rd this afternoon.

All three of the people were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition

INITAL STORY: THREE people are being treated for injuries including a compound fracture after their car ran off the road north of Rockhampton this afternoon.

At about 2.10pm Queensland Police Service were called to the single vehicle crash on Belmont Rd, Glenlee.

Queensland Ambulance Service are attending to a 22-year-old man who was driving the car with suspected compound fractures to his arm.

Another 22-year-old passenger was reportedly complaining of back pain and is being treated for possible spinal injuries.

A 19-year-old female passenger was not injured in the crash.

