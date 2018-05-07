Thrilling finish: Rocky Men's Open decided on final hole

Dylan Parrish won the Bank of Queensland North Rockhampton City of Rockhampton Men's Open Championship by one shot at the weekend.

GOLF: Yeppoon's Dylan Parrish had an agonising five-hour wait before being crowned the City of Rockhampton Men's Open champion at the weekend.

After opening with a par round at the Rockhampton Golf Course on Saturday, the 28-year-old fired an incredible five-under in his second on Sunday morning to sit two shots clear of overnight leader Ricky Gunzler.

Gunzler, a seven-time winner of the event, shot three-under on Saturday and teed off in his second round at 12.10pm on Sunday, fully aware he needed to repeat the dose to claim the win.

He was on target, turning at three-under, before a see-sawing back nine had him in and out of the lead.

He birdied the 17th to go one in front before bogeying the last to lose by one stroke.

Parrish was thrilled to get the win but did admit he was preparing for a play-off.

"I live at Yeppoon so went home for a few hours after my round. I had the pro here keeping me updated,” he said.

"I knew it would be close either way so I just jumped back in my car ready for a play-off. I've been in three this year already so I thought I was due for another one.”

It was not to be, with Parrish taking the title and qualifying for the 2018 Isuzu Queensland Open to be played in Brisbane in November.

"It feels really good. I played really solid today,” Parrish said on Sunday.

"I got off to a little bit of a slow start but didn't put myself out of the tournament. I knew I needed to go very deep today.

"Rick's a good golfer and he's got a good track record around this place so I knew I needed about five or six under today and managed to get it, which was good.”

Parrish said he was confident in his ball-striking but just needed to get the speed right on the greens on Sunday.

"Putting was the difference between the square and the five under and any good golfer will attribute a good score to good putting so today was probably about six, seven less putts than yesterday,” he said.

"Five under is definitely up there with one of my better rounds and I even left a few out there which is scary.

"Getting an invite into the Queensland Open means it's definitely one of the best wins I've had.”

Gunzler, who hails from Wowan, was left to rue what could have been.

"We should have played a 17-hole comp,” he said.

"It's disappointing but in saying that, I haven't played much golf in the last 18 months.

"This is only my fifth or sixth game of the year so to hold it together and shoot four under is good.

"Full credit to Dylan, he played exceptional today. He moves on to play the Queensland Open now, so good luck to him.”