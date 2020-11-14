Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crowds gather to catch a glimpse of the action at the 2020 PBR Airlie Beach Invitational. Pictures: Laura Thomas
Crowds gather to catch a glimpse of the action at the 2020 PBR Airlie Beach Invitational. Pictures: Laura Thomas
Sport

THRILLS AND SPILLS: Bold riders take on top bulls Airlie

Laura Thomas
14th Nov 2020 4:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EIGHT seconds is all it takes for hopeful bull riders with nerves of steel to take a shot at glory in Airlie Beach today.

Crowds are descending on Whitsunday Sportspark as riders from across the country put on a show at the PBR Airlie Beach Invitational.

Riders are putting their skills to the test on some of the best bulls in Queensland.

Cody Heffernan at the PBR Airlie Beach Invitational. Picture: Laura Thomas
Cody Heffernan at the PBR Airlie Beach Invitational. Picture: Laura Thomas

Bailey Woodard from Dingo in Queensland managed to hold on long enough to secure the win in this afternoon's event.

A second show will kick off this evening at 6pm as part of the double-header.

The event is part of the final regular season tour stops before the 2020 PBR Australia Monster Energy Tour grand finals on November 20 and 21 in Townsville, when the 2020 PBR Australia Champion will be crowned.

Take a look at all the action from the arena:

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
bull riding pbr pbr australia monster energy tour photo gallery whitsunday sportspark
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Storm destroys CQ mine workshop

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Storm destroys CQ mine workshop

        News ‘My partner literally thought he was going to die’.

        UPDATE: One hospitalised in two-vehicle crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: One hospitalised in two-vehicle crash

        Breaking The crash occurred on the corner on two South Rockhampton streets.

        Crash sends two to hospital

        Premium Content Crash sends two to hospital

        News Two patients were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash.

        Huge slice of prime development land hits the market

        Premium Content Huge slice of prime development land hits the market

        Property The site already has preliminary development approval.