35°
News

Thriving national brand makes it's move to Yeppoon

The new Ally Fashion store in Rocky.
The new Ally Fashion store in Rocky. Melanie Plane
by Shayla Bulloch

TALENTED retail workers are being summoned as thriving fashion label Ally makes it's move into Yeppoon.

The national brand recently posted on the online jobs board Seek looking for dedicated staff to join their on-trend team.

Starting in 2011, the New South Wales based company have continued to grow across the nation and secured Yeppoon as it's next home.

Customers at the new Ally Fashion store in Rocky.
Customers at the new Ally Fashion store in Rocky. Melanie Plane

With a number of local store closures on the Capricorn Coast, this mega move is a positive step in the small town's community.

The new Ally Fashion store.
The new Ally Fashion store. Melanie Plane

There is no word yet on the location or opening date of the store but more details are expected to emerge today.

Check out the job description here: https://www.seek.com.au/job/34382529?type=standard&userqueryid=76eef692cf8548dd7dab400347a82bac-3676600

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
PHOTOS: Passenger dead after truck rollover, Bruce Highway blocked

PHOTOS: Passenger dead after truck rollover, Bruce Highway...

ONE man is dead after a truck rolled over on the Bruce Highway just after midnight.

From CQ shop owner to business world's top 10

FORMIDABLE TEAM: Business coach Charmian Campbell and Winter Olympics gold medallist Steven Bradbury are touring regional areas with a business roadshow.

From start-ups to $70 million turnovers, former Rocky woman leads the way

Rockhampton man, 22, facing 111 charges for 4 month crime spree

You won't believe what he did to rack up over 100 charges

LNP launch 'Buy Local' policy in Rocky and Labor responds

LNP Minister for Housing and Public Works Stephen Bennett at Norosco in Rockhampton outlining LNP's 'Buy Local' policy.

Backing local jobs in government procurement process.

Local Partners