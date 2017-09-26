Thriving national brand makes it's move to Yeppoon

The new Ally Fashion store in Rocky.

The new Ally Fashion store in Rocky. Melanie Plane

TALENTED retail workers are being summoned as thriving fashion label Ally makes it's move into Yeppoon.

The national brand recently posted on the online jobs board Seek looking for dedicated staff to join their on-trend team.

Starting in 2011, the New South Wales based company have continued to grow across the nation and secured Yeppoon as it's next home.

Customers at the new Ally Fashion store in Rocky. Melanie Plane

With a number of local store closures on the Capricorn Coast, this mega move is a positive step in the small town's community.

The new Ally Fashion store. Melanie Plane

There is no word yet on the location or opening date of the store but more details are expected to emerge today.

Check out the job description here: https://www.seek.com.au/job/34382529?type=standard&userqueryid=76eef692cf8548dd7dab400347a82bac-3676600