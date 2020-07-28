Menu
Thrones star welcomes baby girl

by Chelsea Hirsch, NY Post
28th Jul 2020 6:56 AM

 

 

There's a new Jonas in town.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa, last Wednesday, TMZ has reported.

Turner gave birth in Los Angeles, California. The actress was born and raised in England.

A representative for the couple told Page Six: "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby."

The couple have become parents. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Reports began circulating in February that Turner, 24, and Jonas, 30, were expecting. Neither party confirmed the Game of Thrones star's pregnancy.

The actress and the musician began dating in 2016, but did not make their red carpet debut for another two years. Turner revealed that they were engaged in 2017 with a simple Instagram photo of her sparkler.

She later told Elle that she thought he was "a d**k" before meeting him, but the duo became "inseparable" after their first date at a low-key Camden bar.

View this post on Instagram

Mr and Mrs Jonas Photo by @corbingurkin

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

The couple married for the first time in May 2019 with a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas, complete with an Elvis Presley impersonator. They tied the knot again with a more formal ceremony at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France, the following month.

Willa is the latest addition to the Jonas family, as Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas share two daughters together, Alena Rose, 6, and Valentina Angelina, 3. Nick Jonas married Priyanka Chopra in 2018, but they have not welcomed any children yet.

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Thrones star welcomes baby girl

