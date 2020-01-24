Throw a line, Barra bash is back bigger, better than ever

Despite windy conditions, Craig Griffiths and Karim De Ridder won the 2019 Fitzroy River Barra Bash fishing tournament after catching 11 fish which measured 770 metres at Port Alma.

CALLING all fishermen and women, The Fitzroy Barra Bash is back to make a splash this year.

The event will be held from May 13 to 15, hosted by the Frenchville Sports Club.

The inaugural launch in 2018 resulted in 300 competitors hitting the water chasing barramundi and king threadfin salmon while 2019 attracted 499.

At Rockhampton ­Regional Council meeting on Tuesday, the table moved to sponsor the event to the value of $5000. The event is an industry-leading fishing competition and increases tourism for the region.