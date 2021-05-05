Thug lovers bash and rob elderly jeweller to feed addiction

A young couple terrorised a 64-year-old jeweller over a month, defrauding him of expensive jewellery twice before bashing him for cash, a court has heard.

Two young Moreton Bay thugs formerly in a "toxic" relationship have been jailed for terrorising a 64-year-old Brisbane jeweller over a one-month period, defrauding him of expensive jewellery twice before returning a third time to bash and rob him of cash.

Ex-lovers Chiara Adrienne Yvonne Hubber, 25, of Caboolture, and Jamie Michael Rea, 23, of Narangba, pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court on Wednesday to five charges.

They included two counts of fraud, two counts of entering a dwelling in company with intent to commit fraud, and a count of robbery in company with the use of personal violence.

Rea was also sentenced for a charge of dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The court heard the offences occurred between December 22, 2019-January 13, 2020, all committed against a 64-year-old Hawthorne man who was supplementing his income by buying and selling jewellery on online marketplaces.

The first offences occurred about 10pm on December 22 when Hubber and Rea attended the man's unit, where he lived alone, on the pretext of buying some goods.

The duo handed over $100 cash as a down payment for $260 worth of jewellery, promising to transfer the rest, which they never did.

The second fraud occurred on January 12, 2020, when Hubber and another co-offender attended the man's unit unannounced.

The court heard Hubber told the man, "I can't live with the fact James (Rea) stole from you," and advised she had come to fix the debt and purchase more jewellery.

This time, Hubber and the co-offender, with Rea acting as driver and lookout, made off with $5000 jewellery, handing over $200 cash and then pretending to transfer the remainder via their phones.

The following day, January 13, Rea, Hubber and a co-offender returned, barging into the unit to rob them.

The court heard Rea punched the 64-year-old in the head, face, stomach and arms and threatened to stab him, prompting the victim to lead the trio to where the cash was hidden in a tin.

This proved to be his undoing, as his fingerprints were discovered on the tin by police.

Rea and Hubber were arrested on January 29, 2020 and have spent the intervening period remanded in pre-sentence custody, a period of about 14 months.

Rea's offending was in breach of parole and probationary orders, while Hubber's were committed in breach of a suspended jail sentence.

The court heard both offenders, described as being in a "toxic" relationship, were petty criminals with lengthy history of property, drug, traffic, violent and breach offences, and who have both spent time incarcerated in custody before.

Both barristers, Kate Gover and Rick Taylor, told the court their clients' offending was driven by their fierce methamphetamine addictions, with Hubber also a heroin user.

Hubber was sentenced to three years' imprisonment, with immediate court-ordered parole, while Rea was sentenced to three years' imprisonment, suspended for a period of three years after time already served.

He was also placed on three years' probation and disqualified from driving for the dangerous operation of a vehicle offence.

