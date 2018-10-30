Menu
Thunderstorm Forecast Issued at 11:26 am Tuesday, 30 October 2018.
Thunderstorm forecast has CQ in firing line

Melanie Plane
30th Oct 2018 12:15 PM

CENTRAL Queensland residents should keep their eyes to the sky today with the potential for severe thunderstorms.

While a storm warning has not yet been released, in a thunderstorm forecast issued about 11.30am the Bureau of Meteorology warned severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, large hail and very heavy rainfall are expected about the central interior today.

BOM meteorologists say the area under threat includes most of the Coalfields as well as the south eastern Central West, the northern Maranoa and Warrego, and the southeastern Goldfields districts.

"Localised more intense supercells with destructive winds and giant (> 5cm) hail are possible through the Central Highlands and Coalfields and southeastern Central West districts," weather experts said in the forecast.

"The threat of severe weather will persist well into the evening, with heavy rainfall becoming increasingly likely.

"Storm activity will extend south to the southern Maranoa and Warrego border, and northwest to the Gulf Country. Storms are also possible about the tip of Cape York Peninsula and the Torres Strait Islands."

Central Queensland towns most in the firing line include Clermont, Emerald and Carnarvon Gorge with severe thunderstoms 'likely', while severe thunderstorms are 'possible' in Moranbah, Woorabinda and Blackall.

There is also a 'possible' chance of thunderstorms impacting Mackay, Sarina, Clairview, Carmila, St Lawrence, Marlborough, Rockhampton, the Capricorn Coast, Gladstone and Biloela.

