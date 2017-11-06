Thunderstorm warning: CQ braces for wet, wild Melbourne Cup

WEATHER OUTLOOK: Forecasters say thunderstorms are coming to Central Queensland. Pictured: Allanah Cherie shared photos of last week's severe thunderstorm, which brought hail, heavy falls and strong winds to the region.

RAINY weather is set to stick around the Rockhampton region for the next few days with thunderstorms on the radar according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

A high chance of thunderstorms from late tomorrow morning are forecast with more rain on the way around the CQ area including Yeppoon and Gracemere.

Despite the storm, temperatures are set to hit a sweltering 35 degrees in Rocky with only light winds elevating the heat.

This forecast means a wet and wild Melbourne Cup day in Rocky.

Wind gusts of up to 30km/h are set to blow through on Wednesday keeping the temperatures more moderate.

The UV index is expected to hit extreme despite the cloudy weather which is set to remain high all week.

Thunderstorms are predicted for Wednesday as well before clearing up later in the week.