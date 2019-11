A thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Central Highlands region.

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Central Highlands region.

A THUNDERSTORM warning has been issued for parts of the Central Highlands region this afternoon.

As the system closes in on the region, modelling from the Bureau of Meteorology showed the line of storms were located about 60km from Springsure at 6.20pm.

Tracking towards the region, the system created wind gusts of 81km per hour at Roma about 3.30pm.

The next warning will be issued at 8pm.