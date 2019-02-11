Menu
Thunderstorms forecast for Central Queensland

Maddelin McCosker
11th Feb 2019 12:37 PM
THE Bureau of Meteorology has said a number of thunderstorms in the Capricornia area may produce heavy rain and flash flooding.

Thunderstorms stretching from the Burdekin region to the Central Highlands and Coalfields and Wide Bay and Burnett regions have been predicted for today.

The Bureau has said these thunderstorms may be 'slow moving, potentially delivering heavy rainfall and localised flash flooding'.

Further North, towards the Central Coast, the Bureau said the storms in that region have the added risk of damaging wind gusts.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

