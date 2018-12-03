Thunderstorms, showers to bring relief from heat

RAIN COMING: Stormcast's rain forecast map shows total falls of more than 50mm are possible over a few days this week.

RAIN COMING: Stormcast's rain forecast map shows total falls of more than 50mm are possible over a few days this week. Frazer Pearce

PARTS of Central Queensland could receive up to 50mm of rain this week as temperatures plunge and thunderstorm activity sweeps in to the region.

However a dry air mass and hot conditions ahead of the change will lead to very high fire dangers in Central Queensland today.

The Bureau of Meteorology said moisture would increase over eastern Queensland from tomorrow, and would likely combine with a developing upper trough to lead to increasing thunderstorm activity and an increase in showers and storms over eastern Queensland around the middle of the week.

Bureau meteorologist Harry Clark said tomorrow and Wednesday would produce the most rain for Central Queensland but the falls would be scattered.

"The peak of it will see falls of up to 20mm (over Tuesday and Wednesday) with potential for very heavy falls of 50mm but it's hit and miss,” Mr Clark said.

The BOM said severe thunderstorms could develop over the central interior and central coastal areas from today.

The forecast for Capricornia today will have overnight temperatures falling to the low to mid 20Cs with daytime temperatures reaching 35C to 42C with a very high fire danger. The forecasts are Gladstone 24C and 36C, Rockhampton 24C and 41C with a possible storm, Biloela 21C and 41C and Yeppoon 25C and 34C.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High (70 per cent) chance of showers, most likely from the late morning. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe. Moderate falls possible. Winds north to northeasterly 15 to 25km/h turning easterly 15 to 20km/h during the afternoon and evening. Overnight temperatures falling to the low to mid 20s with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High (70 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Moderate falls possible. Light winds becoming easterly 15 to 25km/h during the morning. Overnight temperatures falling to between 19C and 23C with daytime temperatures reaching around 30C.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Medium (50 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the morning. The chance of a thunderstorm. Overnight temperatures 17C and 21C with daytime about 30C.