Thunderstorms threaten CQ as horror heat sticks around

THUNDERSTORMS are predicted tomorrow across Capricornia, but there still will be no relief from the extreme heat.

STORMS ARE COMING: This image shows tomorrow's storm forecast. Source: BSCH. Contributed

Queensland Ambulances have responded to a number of heat-related medical instances where elderly people have been affected by the high humidity and temperatures.

BoM meteorologist Harry Clarke said there was an increased chance of thunderstorms tomorrow and Friday in most areas of Capricornia along with gusty winds which could cause damage.

They would likely develop in the afternoon and evening.

WEATHER WATCH: Thunderstorms could threaten CQ in the coming days but won't get rid of severe heat. Contributed

Although there will still be a chance of a thunderstorm along the coast over the weekend, the main focus will shift to inland areas such as Emerald and Biloela on Friday and Saturday.

The thunderstorms would be created by surface and upper troughs which are coming from the south-western parts of the state.

Mr Clarke said the ongoing heatwave was a result of a static weather pattern and little change in air mass.

Longreach is expected to bake in a forecast 45°C maximum heat today, 43°C tomorrow and Friday and 42°C across the weekend.

He said Rockhampton will reach 39°C today and tomorrow, before dropping off to 36°C and 34°C on Friday and Saturday.

Mr Clarke said it is expected to be cooler along the coast, with Yeppoon reaching 32°C today, and 30°C from Saturday onwards.

Coastal areas can expect to have humid nights during this period.

Inland area such as Emerald are still feeling the heat with 41°C today, 40°C tomorrow, before cooling off slightly over the weekend.

Mr Clarke said it has been quite warm conditions for this time of year.

He urged those who were in the heat to stay hydrated and to keep out of the sun if it can be avoided.

Member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga is encouraging the region to check on their neighbours over the coming days.

"Popping next door with a cool drink for an elderly neighbour not only makes sure they're safe and well, it can also help beat social isolation and better connect seniors to their communities,” Mrs Lauga said.

"Neighbourly acts like sharing morning tea, inviting an elderly neighbour over to your air-conditioned home or giving them a lift to the shops may seem small and simple, but they can make an enormous difference to the well-being of seniors at times like this.”

Central Queenslanders can find more information on how to prepare for hot weather conditions at www.qld.gov.au/emergency and stay tuned on the expected heatwave by visiting www.bom.gov.au.

Send in any photos to show how you are trying to stay cool to The Morning Bulletin's Facebook site.