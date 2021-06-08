Tiahleigh killer wife’s weird act at court

An inquest into the death of Logan schoolgirl Tiahleigh Palmer is being held at Brisbane Coroners Court.

An inquest into the death of Logan schoolgirl Tiahleigh Palmer is being held at Brisbane Coroners Court.

The foster father who murdered Tiahleigh Palmer has told an inquest he “accidentally suffocated” the schoolgirl to death, before erupting into a shock outburst when being grilled about the confession.

Tiahleigh’s murder has remained shrouded in mystery but Tuesday was the first time Rick Thorburn spoke about what he claims occurred before he killed her in October 2015.

A coronial inquest will examine the tragic final moments of slain Queensland schoolgirl Tiahleigh Palmer, who was murdered by her foster father in 2015.

The entire Thorburn family – Rick, his wife Julene and their sons Trent and Joshua – were called to give evidence at the inquest being held to answer how Tiahleigh really died and how her body was disposed of.

Fiery proceedings erupted through the day as her foster father went from tearfully recounting how she died to angrily threatening to walk out, telling the court to “go f**k yourselves”.

Julene later bizarrely changed into new clothes and concealed herself with a wig to avoid waiting media outside.

Julene Thorburn, the foster mother of murdered 12-year-old schoolgirl Tiahleigh Palmer, put on a wig before leaving court. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

The day closed with a haunting message sent by Tiahleigh’s foster brother Trent – who was jailed in 2017 after admitting he had sex with her – detailing his fear she was pregnant and the prospect of him going to jail.

Tiahleigh’s death shocked the nation after her body was discovered on the banks of the Pimpama River in November 2015.

Her body was so badly decomposed, a cause of death could not be established.

Thorburn is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to her murder in 2018.

He cried on the witness stand as he claimed he may have accidentally suffocated her during an argument on October 29, 2015.

He told the court she packed her bags and left down the driveway as he followed her.

Thorburn claimed she began screaming and swearing at him before he grabbed her around the waist and put his hand over her mouth.

Tiahleigh’s foster father, Rick Thorburn, was jailed for life after pleading guilty to her murder in 2018, but he had previously not shed any light on how he killed the young girl.

“We got to the veranda … she didn’t respond when I spoke to her,” he said.

Thorburn said he realised he must have accidentally suffocated her but could not remember if he tried resuscitating her.

“I know I’m responsible for (her) death … it’s something I struggle to live with,” he said.

“I know sorry can’t take away the pain it has caused a lot of people but I am truly sorry.”

Later, Julene gave evidence that her husband had never told her what happened the night of the murder other than to say: “What you aren’t told, you can’t repeat”.

“All he really said from what I remember is … ‘Tiahleigh is no longer with us, I hope you know what that means,’” she said.

It came after her husband had a shock outburst in court when asked about whether he “might have touched” or had sex with Tiahleigh while he was caring for her.

Cindy Palmer (right), the biological mother of murdered 12-year-old schoolgirl Tiahleigh Palmer, attended the inquest on Tuesday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

“You can make up whatever story you like, I don’t give a s**t,” he said.

“Go f**k yourselves … you coming up with all this bullshit, trying to put seeds in my f**ing brain that aren’t there, I don’t give a f**k.”

He said he had “no feelings like that at all” and told the court he had a “breakdown” a few years ago that had affected his memory.

Counsel assisting the coroner Kate McMahon suggested his claims were a “cover” for what actually happened to Tiahleigh that night.

A recorded call between Thorburn and Julene was played to the court.

Thorburn can be heard saying he would “go to the grave” with what he knows.

Tiahleigh Palmer’s foster father Rick Thorburn told the court on Tuesday he accidentally suffocated the girl during an argument in October 2015.

The inquest heard that Trent sent a Facebook message to another person saying he wanted Tiahleigh “gone and out of my life”.

The message described the girl as a “sauce (sic) of income” for his parents and they couldn’t risk losing the money.

“Also if Tia did say something to children services that she is pregnant then it all gets investigated and I could go to jail because a court isn’t going to believe me over her,” the message read.

Trent Thorburn, the foster brother of murdered 12-year-old schoolgirl Tiahleigh Palmer, leaves the court. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

During a pre-inquest hearing last month, Deputy State Coroner Jane Bentley was told Tiahleigh was last seen alive on October 29, 2015 attending a dance class.

She had complained of stomach pains through the class.

That same night, Thorburn’s youngest son, Trent, told his mother he’d had sex with the young girl a week before and was concerned she was pregnant.

Ms McMahon said the foster parents feared Tiahleigh’s stomach pains were consistent with pregnancy and that Trent could go to jail.

The court heard Tiahleigh and Thorburn were alone in the house for two hours between 8pm and 10pm and the girl was murdered then.

Originally published as Tiahleigh killer wife’s weird act at court