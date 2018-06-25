Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Allison Baden-Clay. Picture: Supplied
Allison Baden-Clay. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Allison and Tiahleigh’s new legacy

by Patrick Billings
25th Jun 2018 7:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE brutal killing of a Logan schoolgirl and a Brisbane mother have prompted Australian-first police powers.

Tiahleigh Palmer, 12, and Allison Baden-Clay, 43, were murdered by the very people meant to protect them.

In response, Police Minister Mark Ryan has proposed new "lifesaving" powers that would supercharge traditional investigative techniques for missing people. "We have seen firsthand how a missing-person investigation can be hampered by people who have ended up murdering the very person they reported missing," he said.

Mr Ryan said the new powers would help police act more quickly to establish crime scenes for high-risk individuals. "Hopefully, to save a life, but certainly to ensure justice is delivered sooner for those people who may have come to an unfortunate end," he said.

Under the proposed laws, police will be able to establish a missing persons scene to gain access and in urgent cases will be able to do so without a warrant. The "high risk" framework will be triggered if the person is vulnerable because of age, disability, recent behaviour, health, or is a victim of domestic violence.

Related Items

Show More
allison baden-clay legacy police powers queensland tiahleigh palmer

Top Stories

    Appeal to find family of critically injured crash man

    Appeal to find family of critically injured crash man

    News He's lying in the Intensive Care Unit in Rockhampton hospital with no family by his side.

    Law-abiding life ended when she moved next door to a dealer

    premium_icon Law-abiding life ended when she moved next door to a dealer

    Crime She grew up in her bikie dad's house surrounded by drugs, violence.

    Pavers cracking up on new riverside development

    premium_icon Pavers cracking up on new riverside development

    News Mayor responds to public concerns about pavement problem on Quay St

    Our region records strongest tourism growth in QLD

    premium_icon Our region records strongest tourism growth in QLD

    News It's critical accommodation operators aren't tempted by price wars

    Local Partners