Young girl’s brave recovery with rare brain disease

Two years ago Tiaré Johnston was diagnosed with rare brain disease after having her tonsils and adenoids removed. Source: Nine News

TIARÉ Johnston was born a healthy and bright girl but when she went for a tonsil and adenoid removal surgery she caught fever which lead to a rare neurological brain disease.

Tiaré was just three years old when her life changed forever.

Her parents, Tamara, 39, and father, Josh, 35, were told it was not unusual after surgery for patients to get a fever and not to worry.

But the next day, on August 6, 2016, Tiaré's condition deteriorated sharply and was later diagnosed with the rare brain disease.

Today, the longest, unprompted sentence Tiaré can string together is just six words and has only just started moving her left hand and walking with support.

The youngster relies on using her right hand to feel her way around as she suffers a vision impairment, 9 News reported.

"We are very proud of the accomplishments she has made during this time, but also miss the little girl she once was," Mrs Johnston told 9news.com.au.

"There's days when you compare her to before and that can be heartbreaking and then when you look at where she is now compared to in hospital, she didn't have any language or movement in her hand."

Tiaré suffered tonsillitis during early childhood and when Mrs Johnston took her to a number of doctors, they all suggested tonsil and adenoid surgery was the way to go.

"If we had the choice, we wouldn't have put her in surgery," she said.

"Her friends are now at school reading, writing and are learning to ride a bike. They're milestones I was looking forward to."

Mrs Johnson wanted to cancel the surgery as Tiaré came home from preschool with a croaky voice.

"They said it was quite common for ENT patients to have these symptoms but I felt uncomfortable," she told 9 News.

The surgery went ahead as planned on August 5, 2016 and Tiaré woke up feeling fine, even putting on a little dance performance for her parents in hospital, Mrs Johnson said.

It was when Tiaré came down with a fever, that the family's life changed.

Mrs Johnson was in a position no parents would ever want to be in - when she checked on her daughter in her room, she found her in an awkward position in bed in a puddle of vomit and her pupils were dilated.

"I could see through her eyes that she was thinking what to say but couldn't communicate it," she told 9 News.

"I said say "mummy" and she sort of said it but her face was paralysed. I cut her jumper off to check her temperature and it was 40 degrees so I called an ambulance."

Tiaré would spend the next four-and-a-half months in hospital.

Doctors tried to work out what was wrong - it took about 27 hours for eight teams of medical staff to determine a diagnosis after doing an emergency MRI - it came back as acute necrotising encephalitis (ANE).

The aggressive and rare neurological brain disease is caused by a viral infection.

"There was a suspicion the anaesthetic from surgery had altered the blood-brain barriers," Mrs Johnston said.

"When she went in for the MRI, I said to my husband "let it be anything but the brain, she's such a clever kid".

"They called Josh and I into a room and showed us the scans - in some areas there was more damage than viable tissue. They asked if we wanted them to treat her."

She has started moving her left hand and walking with support.

On day six in hospital Tiaré nearly died after her brain swelled and herniated a nerve and was suggested her parents fill out "do not resuscitate" paperwork and turn her ventilator off.

The pair decided to pursue treatment to give Tiaré the best possible life.

Now, she attends 10 therapy sessions a week, which includes speech, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, visual therapy and acupuncture.

She also does intensive therapy at NAPA Centre and four hours of therapy at home each day.

"We just want to give her the best chance at improving. We still have hope for her," Mrs Johnston said.

"She's nowhere near what she was previously but we have a lot of hope."

Nine News reported that next month the family are going to Russia for intensive brain stimulation and therapy treatments using the PoNS device, which sits on the tongue and assists in balance and motor skills.