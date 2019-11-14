Tick of approval for quarry to expand extraction area

A PRIVATELY owned Rockhampton quarry is expanding its extraction area by 32ha, following a successful public notification period and council approval this week.

Paul Waardyk and Michelle Stokes, owners of the sand extracation business and site at 100 Nine Mile Rd, Fairy Bower, applied for the change to the development permit granted by Rockhampton Regional Council in 2013.

The current approvals for the site in place with the proposed changes.

The change was to increase the extraction area by 31.99ha however there would be no change to the extraction rate which would remain at the current rate of no more than 250,000 tonnes per annum.

The 74ha site is located 2.5 kilometres west of Rockhampton airport.

The surrounding land uses are predominantly rural with other approved extractive industries nearby.

The previously approved hours of operation for the site were 6am to 6pm on Monday to Saturday with no operations on Sunday or public holidays.

The application for the extension was subject to a public notification period from September 9 to October 2 and no submissions were received.

In the application, council officers stated as one of their reasons for the approval that “the proposed change is merely an extension of the extractive use area and will not result in any additional environmental and traffic impacts”.

The extension was granted by the Rockhampton Regional Council planning and regulatory committee on Tuesday.