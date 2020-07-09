Ticket prices, dates set for highly anticipated Storm games

Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith pictured at a training session at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Tuesday. Photo Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Footy fans will need to get in quick with just 6000 seats available for the Melbourne Storm's match against Gold Coast Titans at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

Melbourne Storm and Sunshine Coast Council this afternoon confirmed the team has locked in the Bokarina stadium for three home games, as the club calls the Coast home for this season.

The round 10 clash against Gold Coast kicks off on Friday, July 17 at 6pm.

The Melbourne squad has also locked in games at Sunshine Coast Stadium against Newcastle Knights on Sunday, August 2 at 4.05pm and Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs on Saturday, August 8 at 3pm.

As part of a COVID-safe plan the stadium will have a seating capacity of 6000.

Melbourne Storm and Sunshine Coast Lightning members can grab their tickets at midday Thursday, 9 July and are encouraged to get in quick as tickets are limited.

Public tickets are on sale from 1pm.

Ticket prices for all games are:

General Admission:

Adult: $30

Child: $20

Concession: $28

Family: $80

Premium General Admission:

Adult $40

Child $28

Concession $36

Family $100

Grandstand: $75

Try Zone: $60

Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson said the Storm's decision to pursue the approvals to host these games at the stadium was a win-win for the NRL and our region.

"We know the Sunshine Coast is a destination of choice for major sporting teams and events and this announcement serves to reinforce that fact," Cr Jamieson said.

"We have a track record of selling out the stadium for top-level rugby league and have no doubt this will be repeated for these Melbourne Storm 'home' games, even though it will be a reduced number due to COVID-19 guidelines.

"Our stadium surface is in pristine condition and is NRL-ready.

"The match against the Titans on July 17 will also be the first opportunity to officially use our new LED Broadcast Lighting system installed earlier this season, which has made hosting these games possible."

Tickets are available via Ticketek https://premier.ticketek.com.au/.