Tickets are selling fast as business awards approach finale

GET YOUR TICKETS: Natalie Payne enjoys a drink with her father, GeoRadar Australia director Ian Payne, at the 2017 Central Highlands Business Awards.

TICKETS are selling fast, votes are pouring in, and finalists are crossing their fingers, as the 2019 Central Highlands Business Excellence Awards edge closer to their exciting finale.

With less than 10 tickets left for the Awards Gala Dinner on Saturday, September 14, members of the public are urged to get in fast to secure a spot.

"It's wonderful to get that level of interest and support from the local business community,” Central Highlands Development Corporation general manager Sandra Hobbs said.

"But it also means anyone who hasn't already snapped up a ticket needs to act quickly before they sell out.”

Lissy Loushay and Dan McIver at the 2017 Central Highlands Business Awards. Contributed

Finalists have now been chosen for each of the 11 other categories, after the independent judging panel conducted follow-up meetings with those businesses the other week.

Members of the public can also vote in the People's Choice category at chdc.com.au before 5pm, September 6. Unlike the other categories, the People's Choice winner is decided by a public vote.

"We've already had hundreds of votes come in but it's still anyone's game, so I encourage everyone to take a few moments to cast their vote to show support for these local businesses,” Ms Hobbs said.

The Central Highlands Business Excellence Awards celebrate the efforts and achievements of the diverse and dedicated business community and recognise their contribution to the economy and community.

Tickets can be purchased at chdc.com.au. Winners will be announced at the black-tie gala at Emerald Town Hall.

Tickets are selling fast for the 2019 Central Highlands Business Excellence Awards. Contributed

Finalists for the 2019 Central Highlands Business Excellence Awards

Tourism, Hospitality and Events

CHRRUP

Fair Dinkum Meats

Miner's Heritage

Roses and Beans

Springsure Working Horse

Takarakka Bush Resort

Manufacturing, Trades and Construction

APH Glass and Aluminium

Central Highlands Fabrications

GT HOSES

Agribusiness

CHRRUP

PLF Australia

SwarmFarm

Health, Fitness and Wellbeing

Emerald Medical Clinic

Emerald Pharmacy Services

Streamline Swimming Centre

Sutherland and Reynolds - Maraboon Veterinary Surgery

Retail, Wholesale and Distribution Services

Country Allure

Emerald Pharmacy Services

Fair Dinkum Meats

Gruffalo and Co.

Roses and Beans

Shelfield Coffee Brewers

Professional and Business Services

4T Consultants

Centre for Play Therapy

Resource Property

Research and Skills Development

Department of Agriculture and Fisheries

Heumillers Enterprises

Innovation and Technology

Fair Dinkum Meats

PLF Australia

SwarmFarm

Not-for-Profit

Emerald Medical Clinic

Springsure Working Horse Association

Yumba Bimbi Support Services

Young Business Leader of the Year

Angela Taylor - Country Allure

Aaron Lee - Rural Skate Park Development

Emerging Business of the Year

Country Allure

Gruffalo and Co.

PLF Australia

Shelfield Coffee Brewers