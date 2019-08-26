Tickets are selling fast as business awards approach finale
TICKETS are selling fast, votes are pouring in, and finalists are crossing their fingers, as the 2019 Central Highlands Business Excellence Awards edge closer to their exciting finale.
With less than 10 tickets left for the Awards Gala Dinner on Saturday, September 14, members of the public are urged to get in fast to secure a spot.
"It's wonderful to get that level of interest and support from the local business community,” Central Highlands Development Corporation general manager Sandra Hobbs said.
"But it also means anyone who hasn't already snapped up a ticket needs to act quickly before they sell out.”
Finalists have now been chosen for each of the 11 other categories, after the independent judging panel conducted follow-up meetings with those businesses the other week.
Members of the public can also vote in the People's Choice category at chdc.com.au before 5pm, September 6. Unlike the other categories, the People's Choice winner is decided by a public vote.
"We've already had hundreds of votes come in but it's still anyone's game, so I encourage everyone to take a few moments to cast their vote to show support for these local businesses,” Ms Hobbs said.
The Central Highlands Business Excellence Awards celebrate the efforts and achievements of the diverse and dedicated business community and recognise their contribution to the economy and community.
Tickets can be purchased at chdc.com.au. Winners will be announced at the black-tie gala at Emerald Town Hall.
Finalists for the 2019 Central Highlands Business Excellence Awards
Tourism, Hospitality and Events
CHRRUP
Fair Dinkum Meats
Miner's Heritage
Roses and Beans
Springsure Working Horse
Takarakka Bush Resort
Manufacturing, Trades and Construction
APH Glass and Aluminium
Central Highlands Fabrications
GT HOSES
Agribusiness
CHRRUP
PLF Australia
SwarmFarm
Health, Fitness and Wellbeing
Emerald Medical Clinic
Emerald Pharmacy Services
Streamline Swimming Centre
Sutherland and Reynolds - Maraboon Veterinary Surgery
Retail, Wholesale and Distribution Services
Country Allure
Emerald Pharmacy Services
Fair Dinkum Meats
Gruffalo and Co.
Roses and Beans
Shelfield Coffee Brewers
Professional and Business Services
4T Consultants
Centre for Play Therapy
Resource Property
Research and Skills Development
Department of Agriculture and Fisheries
Heumillers Enterprises
Innovation and Technology
Fair Dinkum Meats
PLF Australia
SwarmFarm
Not-for-Profit
Emerald Medical Clinic
Springsure Working Horse Association
Yumba Bimbi Support Services
Young Business Leader of the Year
Angela Taylor - Country Allure
Aaron Lee - Rural Skate Park Development
Emerging Business of the Year
Country Allure
Gruffalo and Co.
PLF Australia
Shelfield Coffee Brewers