Tickets for Beef Australia 2018 selling out fast

Adrian Richardson's session at the PwC Celebrity Chef Restaurant at Beef Australia 2018 has sold out.

TICKETS sales are well underway for Australia's largest cattle expo, Beef Australia 2018.

Online ticket sales went live earlier this week, first thing on Monday morning and the Beef Australia committee say the sales so far have already exceeded expectations

"We are seeing popularity across the board from Seminars and the Symposium to the Hats and Heels on the Friday night,” Beef Australia Marketing and Communications Coordinator Sarah Mitchell-Anyon said.

”The PwC Celebrity Chef Restaurant is extremely popular with several days already sold out.”

Beef Australia Members had the opportunity to get the jump on tickets early through priority booking.

"We saw the NAB Agribusiness ladies luncheon and the Knight Frank & Empire Apartments Sportsman's lunch sell very fast as well as the QCL Nose to Tail Dinner,' Ms Mitchell-Anyon said.

Beef Australia has introduced many new events for this year's event.

"The stunning Champagne Dame will be presenting the Beef & Champagne Masterclass,” Ms Mitchelll-Anyon said.

"We are allowing entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their ideas at Pitch in the Paddock and Beef, Beverages and Business for the Next Generation Audience at Headricks lane just to name a few.”

Gates are set to open in May for event and is anticipated to be a hit.

"Beef Australia 2018 is shaping up to be the biggest expo yet with record numbers of competition entries, volunteers and international delegates registered to date,” Ms Mitchell-Anyon said.