TICKETS ON SALE: Busby Marou announces One Hot Night concert

ONE HOT NIGHT: Busby Marou will play Rockhampton Showgrounds in December for their next One Hot Night event.

DEAN Lewis has been announced as one of the opening acts for Busby Marou's One Hot Night concert in Rockhampton this December.

The chart-topping Be Alright hit-maker will join Tia Gostelow and Silky Fuzz to open the much-anticipated event.

One Hot Night will kick off at Rockhampton Showgrounds which will see home grown duo, Busby Marou return to the stage on Saturday, December 29.

Tickets for Busby Marou's One Hot Night event are now available at www.busbymarou.com/.