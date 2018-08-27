Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ONE HOT NIGHT: Busby Marou will play Rockhampton Showgrounds in December for their next One Hot Night event.
ONE HOT NIGHT: Busby Marou will play Rockhampton Showgrounds in December for their next One Hot Night event.
News

TICKETS ON SALE: Busby Marou announces One Hot Night concert

Sean Fox
by
27th Aug 2018 11:39 AM

DEAN Lewis has been announced as one of the opening acts for Busby Marou's One Hot Night concert in Rockhampton this December.

The chart-topping Be Alright hit-maker will join Tia Gostelow and Silky Fuzz to open the much-anticipated event.

READ: Busby Marou announce epic annual show for fans in their hometown

One Hot Night will kick off at Rockhampton Showgrounds which will see home grown duo, Busby Marou return to the stage on Saturday, December 29.

Tickets for Busby Marou's One Hot Night event are now available at www.busbymarou.com/.

busby marou one hot night tmbentertainment whatson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Man rescued after feared missing on CQ fishing trip

    premium_icon Man rescued after feared missing on CQ fishing trip

    Community COASTGUARDS rescued several boats in the last week as unsettling weather proved too much for some.

    BACH HUNT: Sensational Simone is looking for love in CQ

    premium_icon BACH HUNT: Sensational Simone is looking for love in CQ

    Dating Introducing Bachelorette No.1 in our search for love

    CQ business rises from 'downturn' ashes with national award

    premium_icon CQ business rises from 'downturn' ashes with national award

    Business ROCKHAMPTON business takes top award three years running

    ScoMo on a mission in Queensland

    premium_icon ScoMo on a mission in Queensland

    News SCOTT Morrison has landed in Longreach for a day of drought talks with struggling...

    Local Partners