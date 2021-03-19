Menu
The 2021 RACQ Capricorn Rescue Colour Me Capricorn will be held at Kershaw Gardens on March 28. Picture: Jessica Kate Cann
Community

Tickets selling fast for popular fun run

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
19th Mar 2021 9:00 AM
Tickets are selling fast for the 2021 RACQ Capricorn Rescue Colour Me Capricorn.

The colourful fun run raises vital funds for RACQ Capricorn Rescue and is to be held at Kershaw Gardens on March 28.

Catering to all ages and abilities, there are 2.5km or 5km path options with the first heat kicking off from 7am.

Tickets prices are $25 for adults, $15 for youths, $80 for a team of four, and $70 for a family (two adults and two youths).

All proceeds go towards assisting with the operational costs associated with RACQ Capricorn Rescue.

To purchase tickets, go to www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=677973.

