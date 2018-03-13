Menu
Beef Australia 2018 is set to draw in more than 90,000 people.
Entertainment

Tickets set to go on sale for biggest beef cattle expo

vanessa jarrett
by
13th Mar 2018 4:00 PM

GET YOUR credit card details ready Beef Australia go-ers, tickets are set to go on sale this Monday.

The final preparations are in place for the greatest Australian Beef Cattle expo - Beef Australia 2018.

You can purchase all your tickets from Monday, March 19 from 9am.

The Beef Australia board is encouraging everyone in Central Queensland and further to come along.

"There is so much to see and do at Beef Australia 2018 including Westpac Property Tours, Cattle Competitions, Schools Program, PwC Celebrity Chef Restaurant, Gallagher Seminar Program, CQUniversity Industry Symposium, News Corp Rural Great Debate, Paul Murray LIVE, Westpac High Tea and much much more,” a spokesperson said.

Tickets will be available to purchase from www.beefaustralia.com.au and they will sell fast.

For a full list of events and activities visit the website also.

PRICES:

  • Members: free
  • Weekly Adult Pass: $75.00
  • People's Day (Monday) - $10.00
  • Daily Admission Tue - Fri - $25.00
  • Night only entry Tue - Fri - $10.00
  • Children Under 18 - Free
  • Concession Daily Admission Tue - Fri - $15
  • Concession Weekly Pass - $45
