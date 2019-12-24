Tidal lagoon deemed safe after pollution hazard

In October nine drums of waste were found dumped in a tidal lagoon off Sandy Point Road near Yeppoon.

RECENT tests have found no further evidence of contamination in a tidal lagoon near Yeppoon where drums were illegally dumped in October.

The Department of Environment and Science, in a statement on Christmas Eve, said samples taken at three sites in the wetland off Sandy Point Road showed no hydrocarbon contamination in the water and low residual levels in impacted soils.

The test results have been reviewed by Queensland Health and its previously released precautionary advice to avoid swimming or taking seafood from the lagoon has been lifted.

The department has removed pollution hazard signs from the wetland.

“The pollution event is considered to be localised and no further water or soil sampling will be conducted,” the department said.

“No further remediation of the site or decontamination of the impacted soil is required.”

On December 9 the Department revealed the extent of contamination and environmental damage caused by the dumping of nine drums of waste in the lagoon.

It said officers had observed dead mangrove bloodworms, 10 dead crabs and 50 deceased glassfish in the days after the drums were discovered.

On Tuesday the Department said thanks to information from the public, compliance officers had interviewed a number of suspects.

The investigation into the illegal dumping is ongoing.

The Department said this year there had been eight reported incidents of illegal dumping in the Rockhampton region.

Anyone with information on such environmental offences should contact the pollution hotline on 1300 130 372.