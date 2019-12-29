Tide is high: Search for owner of washed-up pendant

MICK Hepburn’s son joined his father at Rosslyn Bay beach with their metal detector where they dug up a gold necklace with a pendant.

On Friday afternoon, they were digging for items when out popped the sentimental piece of jewellery about 400 to 500mm into the ground.

“A few people said it would be worth a couple of hundred dollars,” Mick said.

Mick said it appeared the item had been “moving around with the tide” but had not been there too long as it was in “too good of condition”.

“We want to give it back to its rightful owner … it looked like it would hold a photo,” he said.

If you would like to get in touch with Mick about this item, visit the Young Guns Metal Detectors Facebook page.