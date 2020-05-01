Menu
'We Live With 220 Lions And Tigers': BEAST BUDDIES
Tiger King’s take on thylacine

by AMBER WILSON
30th Apr 2020 1:23 PM
WEALTHY American playboy Jeff Lowe is often credited with "saving" Joe Exotic's controversial zoo, but it may come as a surprise that the new king of cats believes Tasmania's own tiger still lives.

Speaking to Hit 100.9 radio hosts Jimmy and Nath, Mr Lowe and his wife Lauren said they believed the thylacine was "still around", if perhaps in a hybrid form with another animal.

Jeff Lowe and Lauren Dropla with Faith the liliger at their home inside the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. PHOTO: Ruaridh Connellan/BarcroftImages/Barcroft Media
"It's not that long ago that the last one died in a zoo. So I think it's completely possible there's one (left) or even a hybrid thereof, that maybe bred with a dog or coyote or wolf or dingo," the Tiger King Netflix series star said. "I think it's possible. I think it'd be cool to find one, and if they find one I want to put one in my zoo."

Mr Lowe, noting he'd seen "credible footage" of what seemed to be a thylacine by American TV presenter Josh Gates, also had some tips for those hoping to glimpse the almost mythical creature.

Mr Lowe said he’s seen ‘credible footage’ of a Tasmanian tiger.
"Quit trying so hard because by the time you see one, he's seen you 20 times," he said.

"If he's been able to elude humans this long, then he's pretty smart."

He said he doubted anyone could "trick one of these things into a cage", and it would be "happenstance" to sight the creature, which is said to have died out in 1936.

"If they ever find one, it's going to be somebody opening up the garage and there he is, eating the trash."

Mr Lowe also reminded Tasmanians the thylacine was "not a tiger".

"You guys named it a tiger, but it looks more like a like an aardvark with stripes," he joked.

"If you want to see a tiger, I'll take you out back and I'll show you a tiger."

