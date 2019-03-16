Tiger Woods implodes at Players Championship

Tiger Woods reacts after his quadruple bogey on the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass. Picture: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Tiger Woods reacts after his quadruple bogey on the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass. Picture: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

TIGER Woods was chasing his tail on Friday on the iconic 17th hole at Florida's TPC Sawgrass.

Woods racked up a disastrous quadruple-bogey seven at TPC Sawgrass' par-three 17th.

The 14-time major winner had commentators flabbergasted when he recorded a score that would make even weekend amateurs blush - hitting two balls in the water surrounding the island green at TPC Sawgrass' signature hole.

Starting his second round on the 10th, Woods overcooked his tee shot at 17 and it bounced over the back of the putting surface and into the water.

The two-time winner of the event then hit his third shot from the drop area, but it came out "too flat and too hot" and also found the water.

With his fifth shot, Woods finally found the green and two-putted for a seven only moments after he had come within two shots of the lead.

Woods had never put two consecutive balls in the water at No.17 and found the water there only four times in 16 previous appearances at the Players Championship.

"I was pretty ticked, no doubt about that," Woods admitted after his round.

"The first (shot) from the regular tee was good - it just flew a little bit too far."

Woods had surged into contention with three early birdies before his quadruple- bogey, but kept his composure with a two-under front nine (his back nine) to post a 71 and a three-under total.

"I was determined to get it all back and get it back to five (under). I thought that would have been a hell of a fight," he said.

"I just need to go out there and put it together this weekend."

A pain-free Jason Day came into contention with a hot second round.

Only a week after Day's move to walk off the course and withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, several cortisone injections have dissolved the pain of an annular disc tear in the Australian's back.

Feeling good, Day posted a six-under-par 66 on day two at TPC Sawgrass to move to eight under and three shots back of leader Tommy Fleetwood.

Jason Day plays from the 17th tee during the second round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Veteran Jim Furyk turned back the clock, with a 64 rocketing him to the clubhouse lead at nine under, with American Kevin Kisner (68) Day and Brian Harman (through three holes) sharing third.

Day, the 2016 Players winner, put on a ball-striking clinic in finding 11 of 14 fairways and hitting 14 of 18 greens in regulation.

The former world No.1 said he was not surprised to be in contention despite an MRI revealing his back injury less than two weeks ago.

"No (I'm not surprised). I know how much it hurt last week but the (four cortisone) injections have hit the spot, because I can't feel a thing ... which is good," Day said after his round.

Day's countryman and 2004 Players winner Adam Scott also climbed up the leaderboard with a 69 elevating him to five under.

Cameron Smith was three under and fellow Australian Marc Leishman two under with both still out on the course.

Aaron Baddeley shot 73 to finish at four over and he is all but assured of missing the 36-hole cut, which is projected to fall at two under.