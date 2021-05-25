Tigers cop big whack for nightclub brawl

Richmond star Shai Bolton and the club have agreed to pay a hefty fine after the AFL ruled he escalated the nightclub brawl involving teammate Daniel Rioli.

Richmond star Shai Bolton and the club have agreed to pay a hefty fine after the AFL ruled he escalated the nightclub brawl involving teammate Daniel Rioli.

Richmond midfielder Shai Bolton has apologised for his involvement in a nightclub fight and he and the club have agreed to pay $20,000 to charity after an AFL investigation found his actions contributed to the seriousness of the incident.

Bolton suffered a broken wrist in the clash after coming in to defend teammate Daniel Rioli, who was struck in the face.

Rioli has been cleared of any wrongdoing, but the investigation found that Bolton exacerbated the situation with his actions.

Watch the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. Every match of every round Live on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

"I've thought about what happened recently and what could have happened as a result of my actions," Bolton said.

"When I saw what happened to Daniel, I acted on instinct. I now know that my instincts were wrong and that my actions could have led to a far more serious outcome.

"I want to say publicly that I made the wrong choice, and I am sorry for getting involved in the manner that I did.

"The right choice is to walk away from trouble or for me to do whatever I could to stop what was happening and not do something that could make it worse.

"Violence is never OK no matter the circumstances, and I want to share that message with everyone. The right choice is to walk away."

Richmond and Bolton will make a $20,000 donation to Tomorrow Man which works with boys and men to develop healthy masculinity.

AFL General Counsel Andrew Dillon said Bolton's actions "had potential to cause a much worse situation for all involved."

"Shai understands the choice he made was the wrong one, he has acknowledged his mistake and is now accountable for his actions."

"This is a message that is bigger than our playing group, it is a message to everyone in the community, regardless of age, profession or circumstances - walk away, violence is never the answer."

Daniel Rioli was sporting a shiner in his first game back after the nightclub incident. Picture: Michael Klein

While Tigers coach Damien Hardwick initially backed Bolton's actions to defend a teammate who was trying to protect his girlfriend, Richmond chief executive Brendon Gale stressed the club did not condone violence in any form.

"We encourage our players to do everything possible to de-escalate these situations and to walk away, regardless of the circumstances," Gale said.

"Getting involved in any altercation is not okay, and that is a message we will reiterate to our players."

"These can be highly volatile situations and Shai has acknowledged his mistakes. We all need to learn from it."

The club has said the matter is now closed.

Originally published as Tigers cop big whack for nightclub brawl