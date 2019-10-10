Menu
Esan Marsters will be at a new club in 2020. Picture: Mark Metcalfe
Rugby League

Tigers part ways with Kiwi international

10th Oct 2019 4:58 PM
WESTS Tigers have confirmed New Zealand international Esan Marsters will leave the club ahead of the 2020 season.

The Tigers handed the strike-centre an NRL debut in 2017 where he has gone on to play 61 games in the top grade, amassing 17 tries in the process.

In a surprise move, Marsters has been released from the final year of his contract and is tipped to make a move to the North Queensland Cowboys next season.

 

Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe spoke of his gratitude for the departing centre.

"On behalf of everyone at the club, I'd like to thank Esan for his contribution to Wests Tigers," Pascoe said.

"We were able to give Esan his first-grade debut several years ago and it's been pleasing to see him grow and contribute in numerous ways since then.

"This new long-term deal is a great opportunity for him and we wish both he and his partner Isabelle all the best in the future."

esan marsters north queensland cowboys nrl rugby league wests tigers
News Corp Australia

