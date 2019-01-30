Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe and new coach Michael Maguire. Picture: Brett Costello
Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe and new coach Michael Maguire. Picture: Brett Costello
Rugby League

Tigers respond to breach notices

by Laine Clark
30th Jan 2019 3:54 PM

THE NRL has given no time frame on a final verdict after the Wests Tigers and club CEO Justin Pascoe submitted their respective responses to breach notices.

The Tigers were given until the end of January to respond after they were hit with a $750,000 fine and had $639,000 deducted from their 2019 salary cap for not declaring a post-career ambassadorial agreement with Robbie Farah when he left the club in 2016.

Pascoe was also deregistered.

The Tigers and Pascoe moved to fast track the process by submitting their respective responses a week early, both providing it on January 22.

It is believed the Tigers had accepted responsibility for mismanagement but are looking to downgrade the penalty.

The club had stressed after receiving the punishment in December that they did not gain any competitive advantage from Farah's deal.

Robbie Farah with coach Michael Maguire. Picture: Wests Tigers
Robbie Farah with coach Michael Maguire. Picture: Wests Tigers

Farah did not officially accept the post-career contract which the NRL club claimed was offered as a gesture of goodwill by Pascoe a year before the hooker left the joint venture in 2015.

"We reject that the club has breached the NRL rules or that our conduct warrants the sanctions proposed," Wests chair Marina Go said in December.

Pascoe has hired Tigers sponsor Brydens Lawyers' principal Lee Hagipantelis to represent him according to NRL.com.

More Stories

Show More
justin pascoe nrl robbie farah rugby league wests tigers
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    JM Kelly collapse: Thousands of items to be sold off

    premium_icon JM Kelly collapse: Thousands of items to be sold off

    News WATCH: Iconic Cessna plane among the items up for grabs in the wake of the CQ building firm's financial collapse.

    UPDATE: Bodies removed from home after suspicious deaths

    premium_icon UPDATE: Bodies removed from home after suspicious deaths

    Crime VIDEO: Rockhampton doctor's home remains a crime scene

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    News It’s without doubt the best $1 you’ll spend all year.

    BABY JOY: See 180 cute CQ babies born in 2018

    premium_icon BABY JOY: See 180 cute CQ babies born in 2018

    Offbeat There's nothing better than the joy of a new baby