Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Despite George Pell’s child sex abuse convictions being quashed by the High Court, Richmond Football Club confirmed it would not reinstate his ambassadorial.
Despite George Pell’s child sex abuse convictions being quashed by the High Court, Richmond Football Club confirmed it would not reinstate his ambassadorial.
News

Football club won’t reinstate Pell as club ambassador

by Monique Hore
16th Apr 2020 7:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Richmond Football Club will not reinstate Cardinal George Pell as an ambassador after his child sexual abuse convictions were quashed.

The Tigers dumped Cardinal Pell as a Vice Patron in February last year after he was found guilty of abusing two choirboys in 1996.

Cardinal George Pell was accuited of his child abuse convictions last week.
Cardinal George Pell was accuited of his child abuse convictions last week.

Richmond said at the time: "While acknowledging his right to appeal, the Club has formed a view that his association is no longer tenable or appropriate."

Cardinal Pell's convictions were sensationally quashed by the High Court in a unanimous 7-0 verdict last week.

But Richmond has confirmed it would not reconsider his association with the club.

"The Richmond Football Club Board will not be revisiting its decision on Cardinal George Pell's role with the Club," it said in a statement.

Pell played football while in high school and signed with Richmond as a ruckman in 1959. He played for the club's VFL reserves side.

Originally published as Tigers won't reinstate Pell as club ambassador

child sex abuse crime george pell richmond tigers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FLIGHTS CANCELLED: CQ couples’ nightmare continues

        premium_icon FLIGHTS CANCELLED: CQ couples’ nightmare continues

        News A chartered plane was scheduled to bring more than 240 Queenslanders home from Perth this Saturday.

        • 16th Apr 2020 6:50 PM
        Ferry business forced to moor all boats, put off 10 staff

        premium_icon Ferry business forced to moor all boats, put off 10 staff

        Travel Max predicts they won’t see international visitors for 12 months.

        CQ workers fear employers could exploit JobKeeper payments

        premium_icon CQ workers fear employers could exploit JobKeeper payments

        News Keeping employees in a job, the roll out of JobKeeper payments has employees...

        Politician demands cheaper flights for Central Qld

        premium_icon Politician demands cheaper flights for Central Qld

        News An Australian airline is after a loan from the Federal Government to survive the...