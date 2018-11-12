Tight bowling at the death secures win for Gracemere

MISERLY: Josh Hamilton produced some tight bowling at the end of the game to help Gracemere get home against The Glen at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds on Saturday.

CRICKET: The Gracemere Bulls grabbed two wickets in the last over to score a thrilling four-run win over The Glen in Round 4 of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge.

The Glen needed 11 runs from their last two overs but some tight bowling by Josh Hamilton and Bryce Heal was to deny them victory.

Gracemere's Justin Peacock said it was a good, hard game of cricket and definitely a good one to win.

"We felt pretty comfortable the whole game that we would get the job done,” he said.

"It was just that last five overs where they (The Glen) put themselves in a position to win the game and then it was back on us to execute and show a bit of intensity.

The Glen's David Heymer batting against Gracemere. Michelle Gately

"Josh Hamilton had the second-last over and was brilliant. He kept it nice and tight, up in the blockhole, and they got just two runs off his over.

"That set it up for Bryce Heal to come in, but with nine runs to get the pressure was still on and it was probably their game to win if they wanted it.

"Bryce really stood up and made it hard for them to score, and we got a clean bowled and a run-out to finish off the game.”

Peacock said Gracemere batted first and the top order got them off to a good start, with skipper Luke Johnstone (40) and Mark O'Keefe (37) leading the way.

"They set the platform for myself and the other batters coming in down the order to hit boundaries and just run hard between the wickets to get us to a total that we felt we could defend,” Peacock said.

"We probably wanted a few more but with 178 on the board we were always going to back our bowlers.

"We bowled well but our fielding was a bit down today. They pushed us in the field and we made a couple of errors. We probably let 15 to 20 runs slide there in the field so we've got to be a little bit cleaner in that aspect of our game.”

In the other game of the round, BITS scored a 71-run over Rockhampton Brothers in Gladstone.