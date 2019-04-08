Tight tussle between Wanderers, Park Avenue

REAL GRIND: Park Avenue Brothers players try to chase down Wanderers' Cassidy Knuth as she makes a fast break in the A-grade game at Kalka Shades on Saturday night.

REAL GRIND: Park Avenue Brothers players try to chase down Wanderers' Cassidy Knuth as she makes a fast break in the A-grade game at Kalka Shades on Saturday night. Jann Houley

HOCKEY: Park Avenue Brothers A-grade women's defence-based game plan worked to a tee as they finished with a 1-all draw with Wanderers in the opening round of the CQ League.

Wanderers were first on the board, with Tegan Wheeler scoring in the first quarter.

Park Avenue levelled it up in the shadow of half-time when Ebony O'Brien slotted a penalty stroke.

The second half turned into a real grind, with neither team able to break the deadlock despite having their chances.

Park Avenue coach Robert Sweeney was happy to share the points.

Park Avenue Brothers' player Jocelyn Feng tries to dodge a shot from Wanderers during the CQ League clash. Jann Houley

He said it was a courageous effort from his team, which was without four regular A-graders and played without any subs.

"Credit to the girls, they dug deep and stayed in the game right to the death.

"We set our defences tight and close marking was the order of the day but by the same token we had our chances to snag a couple of goals.”

The team's stoic defence was led by skipper Tyneille Madden, her older sister Wendy in the box and fullback Tori-Lee Cutts.

Wanderers coach Steven Evans said it was a tough contest.

"They played very defensive which hurt us. We couldn't play our normal open style of game,” he said.

"We defended well but our attack just couldn't happen.

Wanderers' Kasen Stevens in action. Jann Houley

"We'll look to work on closer possession. We went a bit long there for a while, trying to hit through their defence instead of working it around them.”

Evans made special mention of his halves combination of Brooke Whiting, Kiara McKay and Sienna Reid.

He said his players had been putting in the hard yards for what was shaping as another tightly contested season.

Wanderers have so far had a win and three draws.

Evans said the goal this season was the same as every other - to make the final of the CQ League and the local competition.

CQ LEAGUE ROUND 1 RESULTS