YOUNG TALENT: Cats will be performed at Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre later this week. Hanna Bourke gets into her role as Demeter.
Tights and faux fur: Our very own Cats to premiere this week

22nd Jul 2019 9:14 AM
EMMAUS College students fitted out in tights and faux fur are excited to conquer Broadway's fourth longest-running show this week.

About 100 students will perform in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats for three shows, while one teacher chose to join in the fun.

John Loch will portray the lead character, Old Deuteronomy and star alongside Hanna Bourke as Demeter, Brady Acutt as street cat Rum Tum Tugger and more dedicated students.

Producer Sonya Acutt said their team started preparations during Term 2 about 12 weeks ago before their recent moved into the Pilbeam Theatre for finishing touches, and to check out the set.

"For a lot of them (students), it's the first time they'd done something like this,” she said.

Combining a series of poems from an Old Possums book, the cast will take you into the world of the Jellicles.

You'll meet tabby cat Shimbleshanks, Grizabella, Munkustrap and Victoria, along with more cast, crew and an orchestra.

Cats will be performed at Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre on Friday and Saturday from 7pm, followed by a performance on Sunday from 2pm.

Tickets can be purchased at www.seeitlive.com.au

