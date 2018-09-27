Menu
File image
File image Scottie Simmonds BUN170512TLT4
Crime

Tilt Train passengers kept awake by drunk man

Michelle Gately
by
27th Sep 2018 9:20 AM
RUSSELL Paul Tasman Hausler made an already long journey from Brisbane even longer for fellow passengers kept awake by his rowdy drunken behaviour.

Hausler pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to being drunk in a public place and public nuisance in the vicinity of a licensed premises (the bar carriage on the train).

The 53-year-old was on the Tilt Train travelling to Rockhampton when passengers trying to sleep at 11.45pm on August 10 made complaints to staff about his loud phone conversation.

When staff approached Hausler, he told them to "f*** off”.

The court heard when police came aboard the train when it arrived in Rockhampton and found Hausler "grossly intoxicated” and unable to hold a conversation.

Half a bottle of gin was later found in his belongings.

Defence solicitor Samantha Le Grady said Hausler had served in the Royal Australian Navy and admitted to using alcohol to cope with the stresses of his former career.

Hausler was fined a total of $800.

rockhampton crime tilt train tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

