Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STOPPED: The Spirit of Australia train that was stopped overnight in Bundaberg with passengers on board. The train departed the station about 11am on Thursday.
STOPPED: The Spirit of Australia train that was stopped overnight in Bundaberg with passengers on board. The train departed the station about 11am on Thursday. Katie Hall
News

Fires force Tilt train passengers sleep at station

Katie Hall
by
29th Nov 2018 11:12 AM | Updated: 12:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Passengers on the Spirit of Australia heading north spent the night at Bundaberg last night, after the lines were closed because of the blazing fires across the region.

A Queensland Rail spokesman confirmed the northbound Spirit of Queensland had stopped at the Bundaberg railway station overnight.

Passenger Jessica Boshammer was heading to Cairns from Brisbane for a holiday when the train stopped at Bundaberg station.

"The fires prevented us from going further, they had to get a four by four to check the tracks before we went on," Ms Boshammer said.

She said while there were still plenty of passengers on the train that spent the night, there were some that took the option of a refund and alternate travel.

"There were a couple of hundred - but there was some empty seats because they gave us the option of going back by train and a full refund," she said.

"I feel sorry for the people that are losing their homes and properties (up north), it was a minor inconvenience, really."

The lines reopened at 11am and the train departed the station.

More Stories

Show More
bundaberg railway station deepwater fires editors picks lines closed queensland rail spirit of queensland
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    He's back: Solly's reopens in East street where it all began

    premium_icon He's back: Solly's reopens in East street where it all began

    Business Nothing over $5 store opens today in the CBD

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Find out what's happening in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds

    Mayor says fire was too close for comfort

    Mayor says fire was too close for comfort

    Breaking Strelow backs firefighting effort as Gracemere saved

    Golfer just metres short of scoring $10k on city course

    premium_icon Golfer just metres short of scoring $10k on city course

    Golf 50 players look to land an ace as part of charity day at North Rocky

    • 29th Nov 2018 11:47 AM

    Local Partners