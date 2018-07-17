Menu
Tim Cahill set to announce retirement from football.
Soccer

Tim Cahill calls time on legendary career

17th Jul 2018 10:24 AM

ONE of Australia's greatest footballer, Tim Cahill, announced his retirement from the game after a stunning international career.

The Socceroos legend, 38, confirm the via Twitter the World Cup Group game against Peru was his last game for the national side.

"Today's (Tuesday) the day that I'm officially hanging up my boots on my international career with the Socceroos," Cahill tweeted.

"No words can describe what it has meant to represent my country. Massive thank you to everyone for the support throughout all my years wearing the Australian badge."

Cahill made history at the recent World Cup in Russia, joining the likes of Brazil legend Pele to play in four consecutive tournaments.

Cahill played 107 games for the Socceroos - just missing out on Mark Schwarzer's record (109 matches) - but finished as Australia's most prolific goal-scoring, netting fifty international goals.

More to come

