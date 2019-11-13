Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Curly Tatnell, owner and general manager of DTM timber.
Curly Tatnell, owner and general manager of DTM timber.
News

Timber boss on losing property in national park fire

Nancy Bates
13th Nov 2019 11:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RAY "Curly" Tatnell believes understanding is growing in government circles about the need to change the management of national parks.

"They are looking at what is happening in national parks they have locked up," he said.

Instead of becoming pre-European pristine environments, national parks around Australia had become havens for exploding numbers of feral animals such as wild cats and pigs.

Exotic weeds flourished and added to the dangerous understoreys, leading to fierce fires that scorched the earth.

Mr Tatnell, a leading figure in Maryborough's timber industry, said a timber property he owned near Casino had been razed this year by a wildfire that roared out of a neighbouring national park.

"No maintenance had been done in that national park for 25 years and now everything's gone," he said.

"My block is burnt out. Six and eight inch saplings that had been growing strongly have been burnt all the way to the ground and the fire has gone right into the roots. It will be 30 years before the land will recover."

bushfires fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug trafficker told cop of plans to blow up gun shop

        premium_icon Drug trafficker told cop of plans to blow up gun shop

        Crime A MAN who trafficked more than eight kilograms of methamphetamines in 14 months, making over $1 million for his supplier, told a cop about plans to blow up a gun...

        Learning to halt in upcoming teacher strike

        premium_icon Learning to halt in upcoming teacher strike

        News Teachers take action to make their voices heard

        IT’S HERE: Find out if Uber Eats will deliver to you

        premium_icon IT’S HERE: Find out if Uber Eats will deliver to you

        Food & Entertainment If you live in Mackay or Rockhampton, you’re eligible for a discount.

        Mum’s mission to give son ears

        premium_icon Mum’s mission to give son ears

        Health ‘I just don’t want him to think there’s always something wrong with him’