A taxi driver and another man have allegedly been assaulted by a third man after a road rage incident in Sydney CBD. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford/FILE
News

Timber used in alleged road rage attack

by Emily Cosenza
5th Jun 2021 2:27 PM | Updated: 2:43 PM

Police will allege road rage was behind a violent attack in Sydney’s CBD in which two men were injured and threatened with a piece of wood.

The incident began when a Punchbowl man got out of his white Toyota Camry about 7.50pm on Friday on Liverpool St and allegedly kicked a taxi on the driver’s side door, breaking the mirror.

When the male taxi driver, aged 57, left his vehicle, the man allegedly punched him several times around his head.

A second person, aged 22, tried to intervene and was also allegedly assaulted by the Camry driver.

The man has been charged with multiple offences. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
The man has been charged with multiple offences. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

Police will allege the situation escalated when the man returned to his Toyota, grabbed a piece of timber from the boot and threatened the two men.

A citizen’s arrest ensued and the 31-year-old Camry driver was successfully restrained by members of the public before Sydney City Police arrived.

The man was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital for medical treatment after attending the Surry Hills Police Station.

The taxi driver was treated by paramedics at the scene and was later transferred to Sydney Eye Hospital for treatment, while the 22-year-old man did not need medical attention.

The man was charged with destroying or damaging property, two counts of common assault, using an offensive weapon with intent to commit indictable offence, and possessing a prohibited drug.

He was refused bail and is due to appear in Parramatta Local Court on Saturday.

Originally published as Timber used in alleged road rage attack

