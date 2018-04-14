Time for a 'Deadly Day' in Rocky cricket

Hawks player Wes Power in the cricket game against Rocky Renegades during the Stan Alberts Shield cricket competition last year.

CRICKET: Calling their deadly mob together, Team Indigenous Corporation will be hosting the Stan Albert Shield today at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground.

An indigenous 20/20 carnival and 'deadly day', it gets its name from Uncle Stan Alberts, who is a well-known local sporting great and an Indigenous Elder in the Rockhampton region.

Bowling off at 8am, the deadly day is a concept from the Team Indigenous Corporation which celebrates and values the well-being & healthy lifestyle of all indigenous peoples.

Carnival organiser Robert Garret said it is great to see both local teams and teams from other regional dedicate time to be part of the carnival.

"The carnival has now grown to include ladies, junior teams and night games," he said.

"I would also like to thank our ongoing major sponsors Rockhampton Regional Council, Bidgerdii Community Health Service, Central Queensland Indigenous Development and Cooper Cricket as the carnival would not be able to grow and develop as it has without their support and encouragement.

"I would like to also thank our new sponsors Stanwell, Dawson West and Queensland Health New Beginnings Program."

Chair of Communities Councillor Rose Swadling was happy Rockhampton Regional Council could be apart of the day.

"Rockhampton Regional Council has put $10,000 towards this event through the Community Assistance Program and it truly is one of the success stories of social inclusion in our region," Cr Swadling said.

"We wish all the participants the best of luck at the Cricket Carnival this weekend which is a truly excellent event named of course after local sporting great and indigenous elder Stan Alberts."