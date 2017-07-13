Time for battle: 10K soldiers engage in high-end-war-fighting

Crew Chief Cpl. Gerald Demontmollin, from Grass Valley, Calif., gives tactical information to a pilot in a UH-Y Huey helicopter, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Reinforced), to give air support for a formation of Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) in combat rubber raiding crafts headed toward Crowley Beach during an amphibious raid rehearsal as a part of Talisman Saber 17.

A MAJOR beach offensive will start at Stanage Bay this morning as more than 10,000 combat soldiers land ashore and parachute into the battlefield.

Today marks the start of the high-end-war-fighting phase of Exercise Talisman Saber, and the largest beach landing Australian forces have been involved in since World War II.

It will continue with 10 days of field warfare training in the Shoalwater Bay Training Area, north of Rockhampton.

The overall force taking part in the exercise consists of 33,000 soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines from Australia, the United States, New Zealand and Japan operating in 36 warships, more than 200 military aircraft and in the field.

The Officer Conducting the Exercise, Major General Paul McLachlan, Commanding Officer of the Australian Army's 1st Division, said the Shoalwater Bay Training Area provided the visiting forces with a unique and essential training environment.

TALISMAN SABER 2017|

This phase of the exercise will incorporate force protection activities, special forces actions, amphibious landings, parachuting, land force manoeuvre, urban operations, air operations, maritime operations and the coordinated firing of live ammunition and explosive ordnance from small arms, artillery, naval vessels and aircraft," Major General McLachlan said.

"In my experience, I don't think there is another training area in the world that allows us to do simultaneous amphibious operations, joint land combat and instrumented air attack the way that we are doing it here."

"The training area is an absolutely unique capability and we need places like this to be able to practice high-end war fighting, allowing us the opportunity to get better and to be able to fight for our national interests."

Able Seaman Boatswains Mate Amy-Lee D'Hotman de Villiers of HMAS Bathurst conducts a 12.5mm surface shoot during Exercise Talisman Saber 17 Field Training Exercise - North. ABMT Leo Baumgartner

Colonel Sam Membrere, the US Pacific Command representative for Exercise Talisman Saber 2017 said US Forces loved coming to Australia for the major multi-national warfare serial.

"This exercise offers us a great opportunity to enhance our partnership and friendship with the Australians and train on our interoperability to make sure we can work together for the security of our Asia Pacific Region," Colonel Membrere said.

Exercise Talisman Saber is the largest combined, joint military exercise undertaken by the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and provides invaluable experience to ADF personnel to improve combat training, readiness and interoperability, exposing participants to a wide spectrum of military capabilities and training experiences.

The exercise is being conducted for the seventh time in 2017 and will continue through July.