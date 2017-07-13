24°
News

Time for battle: 10K soldiers engage in high-end-war-fighting

Amber Hooker
| 13th Jul 2017 9:22 AM
Crew Chief Cpl. Gerald Demontmollin, from Grass Valley, Calif., gives tactical information to a pilot in a UH-Y Huey helicopter, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Reinforced), to give air support for a formation of Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) in combat rubber raiding crafts headed toward Crowley Beach during an amphibious raid rehearsal as a part of Talisman Saber 17.
Crew Chief Cpl. Gerald Demontmollin, from Grass Valley, Calif., gives tactical information to a pilot in a UH-Y Huey helicopter, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Reinforced), to give air support for a formation of Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) in combat rubber raiding crafts headed toward Crowley Beach during an amphibious raid rehearsal as a part of Talisman Saber 17. Sarah Myers

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAJOR beach offensive will start at Stanage Bay this morning as more than 10,000 combat soldiers land ashore and parachute into the battlefield.

Today marks the start of the high-end-war-fighting phase of Exercise Talisman Saber, and the largest beach landing Australian forces have been involved in since World War II.

It will continue with 10 days of field warfare training in the Shoalwater Bay Training Area, north of Rockhampton.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The overall force taking part in the exercise consists of 33,000 soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines from Australia, the United States, New Zealand and Japan operating in 36 warships, more than 200 military aircraft and in the field.

The Officer Conducting the Exercise, Major General Paul McLachlan, Commanding Officer of the Australian Army's 1st Division, said the Shoalwater Bay Training Area provided the visiting forces with a unique and essential training environment.

TALISMAN SABER 2017| 

This phase of the exercise will incorporate force protection activities, special forces actions, amphibious landings, parachuting, land force manoeuvre, urban operations, air operations, maritime operations and the coordinated firing of live ammunition and explosive ordnance from small arms, artillery, naval vessels and aircraft," Major General McLachlan said.

"In my experience, I don't think there is another training area in the world that allows us to do simultaneous amphibious operations, joint land combat and instrumented air attack the way that we are doing it here."

"The training area is an absolutely unique capability and we need places like this to be able to practice high-end war fighting, allowing us the opportunity to get better and to be able to fight for our national interests."

 

Able Seaman Boatswains Mate Amy-Lee D'Hotman de Villiers of HMAS Bathurst conducts a 12.5mm surface shoot during Exercise Talisman Saber 17 Field Training Exercise - North.
Able Seaman Boatswains Mate Amy-Lee D'Hotman de Villiers of HMAS Bathurst conducts a 12.5mm surface shoot during Exercise Talisman Saber 17 Field Training Exercise - North. ABMT Leo Baumgartner

Colonel Sam Membrere, the US Pacific Command representative for Exercise Talisman Saber 2017 said US Forces loved coming to Australia for the major multi-national warfare serial.

"This exercise offers us a great opportunity to enhance our partnership and friendship with the Australians and train on our interoperability to make sure we can work together for the security of our Asia Pacific Region," Colonel Membrere said.

Exercise Talisman Saber is the largest combined, joint military exercise undertaken by the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and provides invaluable experience to ADF personnel to improve combat training, readiness and interoperability, exposing participants to a wide spectrum of military capabilities and training experiences.

The exercise is being conducted for the seventh time in 2017 and will continue through July.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  australian army military shoalwater bay shoalwater bay military training area stanage bay talisman saber talisman sabre us army

Why CQ businesses are missing out on Defence contracts

Why CQ businesses are missing out on Defence contracts

CENTRAL Queensland businesses have limited opportunity to grab major Australian Defence Force contracts and it all comes down to definitions.

New underpass to improve one of our worst roundabouts

Tom Waerner in the cycling race on Saturday. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

The $575,000 project has been funded in the council budget

'We deserve better': Town outraged by 'appalling' road

FILE IMAGE.

Community demands answers from Transport and Main Roads.

BREAKING: Man hunt underway for handcuffed fugitive in Rockhampton

Police cordon off streets in Park Avenue as they hunt for a handcuffed man.

Initial reports indicate the man has escaped custody

Local Partners

Livingstone councillor's plan to back local business

Councillor advancing a plan to change the tender process to favour locals

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Youth camp empowers local youngsters

Community

Camp helps teens create positive changes in their communities.

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Our golden girl back to open uni games this afternoon

Cyclist Anna Meares was chosen as flag bearer for the 2016 Rio Olympics after announcing her retirement from the sport of cycling.

Locals are encouraged to turn out and show their support

Finally! A reboot done right

Movie reviewer Tamara MacKenzie takes on the friendly neighbourhood reboot of Spider-man: Homecoming.

Osher’s ‘super strange’ Offspring cameo

Asher Keddie and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from season seven of Offspring. Supplied by Channel 10.

THE Bachelor host's 'trippy’ Offspring experience.

GoT star gushes over ‘brilliant’ sex scene

Emilia Clarke, aka the Mother of Dragons, thanked Game of Thrones creators for writing in a powerful sex scene for her character.

EMILIA Clarke thanked the show's creators for a racy scene.

Taboo's anti-hero is a man of his times

Tom Hardy in a scene from the TV series Taboo.

Tom Hardy’s complex character takes on the superpowers of the day.

What's on the big screen this week

Ansel Elgort and Lily James in a scene from the movie Baby Driver.

ANSEL Elgort put the pedal to the metal in Baby Driver.

Judah Kelly is king of the charts with record numbers

SUCCESS: The Voice winner Judah Kelly will release his debut album later this month.

Voice single rising up to rival past winners

Disability support worker wins $50,000 with Cash Cow

Woman from Gowrie Junction wins Cash Cow on Sunrise.

'Daddy, I’ve won the Cash Cow!'

HILLTOPS Flat Blocks ... More Room

200 Sugarloaf Way, Hidden Valley 4703

Residential Land Pre-construction release - reserve your preferred lot ..... first! HILLTOPS - our ... $178,000

Pre-construction release - reserve your preferred lot ..... first! HILLTOPS - our latest land release features a commanding outlook over the surrounding...

MAKE AN OFFER TODAY! OWNER SAYS SELL TODAY!

7 Diploma Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 NEW PRICE $355,000...

BUILT and READY to move in NOW!!! Under ground power & services. NBN. Still has Builders Warranty. EASY to Maintain 448m2 Allotment. Views to the Mountains. ...

Lot 4 Bushpea Court, Forest Park

16 (Lot 4) Bushpea Court, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens ... $166,900

Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens is Lot 4, a well-proportioned 703m2 home site ready for you to build your dream home on now.

Returning $420 p/w and Renovated

1 and 2/113 Menzies Street, Park Avenue 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $369,000

Conveniently located, renovated interiors and a great rental return! Interested? Read on. Close to schools and shops this 2 x 2 bedroom duplex is perfect for the...

Deceased Estate! Renovations Required! Must Be Sold!

22 Stickley Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 Auction

This 3 bedroom highset chamferboard home in West Rockhampton must be sold to finalise an Estate. The home does need repainting inside and out and the kitchen and...

One Acre Block with House &amp; Shed Pad!

2 Nevallan Drive, Barmaryee 4703

Residential Land Situated in peaceful Barmaryee this one-acre corner allotment represents great value! Already ... $220,000

Situated in peaceful Barmaryee this one-acre corner allotment represents great value! Already fenced on one side with water available from both sides of the block...

Tradies and Families look Closer

108 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 2 2 $265,000

Step inside to DISCOVER a BIG home that is well laid out and OFFERS safe family living. Upstairs provides PRIVACY for the whole family. - If dad is after room for...

MASSIVE CHARACTER FILLED TOWNHOUSE!

2/5 Penlington Street, The Range 4700

Town House 3 2 1 $325,000

THIS is NOT a cookie cutter unit - it is an EXECUTIVE home that has CHARACTER, STYLE and SPACE to SPARE - Prestigious Suburb offering Executive Brick Townhouse ...

Magnificent Queenslander with the Lot

52 Lion Creek Road, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 8 Auction

Located at 52 Lion Creek Road, Wandal is this beautifully maintained Queenslander with all the renovations completed and more. Also located on the 944m2 corner...

Park Avenue Delight!

10 Buckle Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $245,000

This renovated 3 bedroom home offers its new owners the rewards of a tidy make-over that showcases open plan living, a fresh contemporary kitchen and comes...

Secret island for sale off Mackay coast

The area where the secret private island resort is for sale.

Ever considered owning an island?

PHOTOS: Rare Ipswich home on market for close to $1 million

Knockmoyra

Plenty of history on offer for third buyer of prestigious home

Seachange? Buying an island may be cheaper than you think

PARADISE: The north facing parcel on Quoin Island is for sale.

Imagine waking up to the gentle splashing of waves every day.

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!