Time for new telling of Australia’s uncomfortable past

His career is a deep-dive into the Australian psyche, and CQUniversity historian Dr Benjamin Jones says the nation should take a fresh approach to how we tell our history.

The Rockhampton-based lecturer and academic recently received CQUniversity’s School of Education and the Arts Dean’s Award for Outstanding Research in the Mid-Career Researcher category

He said the recognition comes as Australians struggle with difficult conversations about the nation’s past.

“A thread through a lot of my research is just how dramatically Australia has changed in how we view ourselves, from the Britishness we clung to from colonisation, to a strong sense of independence and Australianness,” Dr Jones said.

“But while we feel independent, we haven’t actually made big steps to establish ourselves as an independent nation, and how we tell our history reflects that.”

Dr Jones pointed to Australian Government plans to spend $50 million on statues and education commemorating the 250th anniversary of Captain James Cook reaching Australia (a project derailed by COVID-19) as part of the problem.

“So many of our national symbols, and how we choose historical figures to celebrate, goes back to our British heritage,” Dr Jones said.

“It’s still the Queen’s face on our coins, and wherever you go in Australia, our streets are always Georges, Marys, Elizabeths – there’s so much prestige the Royal family, but why?”

Dr Jones said even in recent years, a new bilby exhibit at Taronga Zoo was named after royal baby George, and said part of the problem was being afraid to choose new heroes.

“You think of all the amazing Australian zoologists that the centre could have been named for, and instead it honours someone who’s achieved nothing – because he was a baby, he’d just been born!” he said.

“Honouring the royals is a default choice, and it’s about not wanting to have a difficult conversation – people think it’s not going to offend anyone, whereas if you pick someone Australian, there’s immediately politics involved, and we get bogged down in culture wars,” he said.

“Until Australia can acknowledge its ghosts of colonialism and dispossession, we won’t be telling our whole history, and we’ll continue to cling to British heritage as the comfortable option.”

Dr Jones is launching a new book this month, titled History in a Post-Truth World.

“It really encourages readers to think about how history is manipulated, particularly in the digital age, and how fact and fiction get merged when a person approaches history with preconceived ideas,” he explained.

“For instance, if someone is extremely patriotic, and wants to believe deep in their soul that Australia is the greatest country in the world - then facts to the contrary, even if these facts can be demonstrated, they aren’t going to be accepted by that person.”

“This is a real phenomenon that we need to deal with – especially with populist leaders like Trump, and Brexit, and the rise of the far-right in Poland and Europe – it’s quite a terrifying thing, and we need a point where hero-worship ends, and a healthy exchange of ideas can begin.”

Acting Dean Professor Bobby Harreveld said Dr Jones demonstrated national and international impact through his work.

“There is very strong evidence of this work expanding knowledge through original contributions to research with significant impact in his discipline area and the field of expertise to which it contributes,” she said.

Dr Jones said he was optimistic motivated students of history will always be “truth-seekers”.

“That is a hippy-sounding term, but it essentially means using the traditional toolbox of the historian.

“But at a mass-level, because of social media and the distrust of ‘elites’ cultivated within society, it’s going to be harder than ever for professional historians to get acceptance for a truth-based public narrative.”