Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coronavirust has created meme madness.
Coronavirust has created meme madness.
Offbeat

Amid panic, time for some well-meming fun

20th Mar 2020 5:35 AM

Coronavirus induced social isolation is now well underway, offices clearing out and employees setting up shop at home in pyjamas with a pet on their lap as they work.

Behind the safety of our laptops we have seen some truly questionable behaviour from anxious shoppers and preppers.

Knife fights over toilet paper, mass purchasing medication we don't even use and the rampant abuse of poor service staff just doing their job.

So, take a break from the news feeds, can check out some coronavirus memes for a laugh.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

coronaviruspromo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Time for some well-meming fun

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 health humour meme

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CORONAVIRUS: A slip of the Minister's tongue but no CQ case

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS: A slip of the Minister's tongue but no CQ case

        Health CQ seemingly a 'safe haven' as Queensland Health confirms 50 new cases in other parts of state

        Nothing will break Livingstone council candidate’s stride

        premium_icon Nothing will break Livingstone council candidate’s stride

        News The Yeppoon business owner says she will remain upbeat in the face of the COVID-19...

        Mystery Rockhampton valentine winner finally found

        premium_icon Mystery Rockhampton valentine winner finally found

        News After weeks of searching, the mysterious winner of a deluxe Valentines Day prize...

        Resident rally to ‘Adopt a Nan or a Pop’

        premium_icon Resident rally to ‘Adopt a Nan or a Pop’

        News ‘Adopt a Nan or a Pop’ is the latest community service initiative devised by local...