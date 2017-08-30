Time is running out for Gracemere postcode change

aerial-gracemere-10 CI15/0807/90 New house development in Gracemere. Zamia Way running along bottom of pic.

TOMORROW is your last chance to voice your opinion on whether Gracemere's postcode should be changed to the same one as South Rockhampton.

The survey, requested by members of Gracemere Voice and coordinated by Rockhampton Regional Council, can be filled in at Gracemere Shopping Worldduring opening hourstomorrow or untilmidnight

online.

Gracemere councillor Ellen Smith said people can also submit their postal surveys on Thursday.

"We've had a good response so far,” she told The Morning Bulletin yesterday.

Cr Smith said members of Gracemere Voice would be manning the stall at the shopping complex all dayThursday.

The survey is asking residents if they support changing Gracemere's postcode to South Rockhampton's 4700, after Australia Post ruled out Gracemere getting its own number.

Cr Smith said the survey came about after a petition from community group Gracemere Voice was presented to the council earlier this year.

"It is absolutely important that as many Gracemere residents as possible fill out this survey so that we know loud and clear what the community wants,” Cr Smith said.

"Even if the community does want a change there will still be a lot of work to be done but it's only through demonstrated community support that the issue willprogress.

"Council has been clear that this is a community decision, not a council one, so if you're a Gracemere resident who hasn't filled out the survey yet - please do.”

Forms are available at the council's customer service office in Gracemere or online at www.rockhampton region.qld.gov.au/ CommunityEvents/ Regional-Voice/Current- Engagements/Gracemere- Postcode-Survey.

There are more than 85towns and suburbs that use the 4702 postcode, including Etna Creek, Shoalwater, Parkhurst, Joskeleigh, Comet, Coorooman, AltonDowns, Anakie, Baralaba, Banana, Blackdown, Bluff, Gemfields, Mt Chalmers, Nine Mile and Jambin.