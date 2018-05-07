Menu
Beef Australia 2018 time lapse
Time-lapse: Hoards of visitors as Beef Australia begins

7th May 2018 11:10 AM | Updated: 11:37 AM

THE rain isn't deterring Beef Australia goers with lines out the door and crowds think and plenty.

Young children are among the many enjoying the event which has transformed the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

READ: CQ weather: Rain with a side of storms as Beef 2018 begins

A time-lapse video shot by organisers reveals all the time and effort which went into the event, expected to lure more than 100,000 visitors.

 

The Morning Bulletin's Zhanae Conway-Dodd interviews Ruby Ticehurst, 16, Milly Sutherland, 15, from Inverell, NSW, who are showing cattle at Beef Australia 2018.
The Morning Bulletin's Zhanae Conway-Dodd interviews Ruby Ticehurst, 16, Milly Sutherland, 15, from Inverell, NSW, who are showing cattle at Beef Australia 2018.

As day two kicks off, The Morning Bulletin's Zhanae Conway-Dodd and Vanessa Jarrett are on the ground to bring you all things Beef Australia 2018.

Say g'day if you see them out and about and stay tuned here for updates, photos, videos and stories to come.

 

The Morning Bulletin's Zhanae Conway-Dodd is on the ground today to bring you all things Beef Australia 2018.
The Morning Bulletin's Zhanae Conway-Dodd is on the ground today to bring you all things Beef Australia 2018.

    Local Partners