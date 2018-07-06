Menu
COAL POWER: Letter writer Robert Bom says if other countries buy our coal to fire their newly built power stations, why can't we?
Opinion

Time not right to leave coal out of energy equation

6th Jul 2018 9:00 AM

WHEN it comes to use of our energy including costs and supply in Australia, our governments are not giving us a fair deal.

The Turnbull Government asked Chief Scientist Alan Finkel to conduct an inquiry into the future security of our national energy market.

Mr Turnbull is well known for his support of renewable energy, leaving coal out of the equation.

As requested, Alan Finkel produced his report recommending a future without coal to meet commitments to the Paris Climate Agreement.

To get the agendas set for us, errors occurred because figures needed to be manipulated. Consumers pay the price of fudged calculations, unreal subsidies towards use of renewables and neglect of planning for base load power to service the market at all times.

It need not be like that. Other countries buy our coal to fire their newly built power stations. Why cannot we?

I think renewable energy has a future, but I also believe that the technology is inadequate. It is not ready for us yet.

Robert Bom

West Rockhampton

coal letter to the editor renewable energy
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

